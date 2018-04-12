Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 8 (April 12)

CWG 2018 | Medal Tally

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.

DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.

Here's the schedule of Indian athletes, who will be in action on April 12:

HOCKEY:

Women's semifinals: India vs Australia

Time: 4:45 PM

SHOOTING:

Women's 50m Rifle Prone Finals

Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant

Time: 09:30 AM.

ATHLETICS:

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m

Purnima Hembram (Beginning 05:35 AM and through the day)

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round

AV Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh (06:00 AM)

Women's Long Jump Final

Nayana James and Neena Varakil (3:25 PM)

Women's Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (04:10 PM)

BADMINTON

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Tsai Kristen/Yakura Nyl (Canada)

Time: 6:30 AM

Pranaav Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Chrisnanta Danny Bawa/Wong Jia Ying (Singapore) Time: 07:10 AM

Women's Singles Round of 16

Ruthvika Gadee vs Jia Min Yeo (Singapore)

PV Sindhu vs Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen (Australia) (09:10 AM)

Saina Nehwal vs Jessica Li (Isle of Man)

Men's Singles Round of 16

HS Prannoy vs Anthony Joe (Australia)

Kidambi Srikanth vs Niluka Karunaratne

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Lubah Aatish/Paul Christopher Jean (Mauritius)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Ong Ren-Ne/Wong Jia Ying (Singapore)

TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Carey Charlotte/Thomas Chloe (Wales)

Time: 05:00 AM

ManikaBatra/Mouma Das vs Kapugeekiyana Hansani/Madurangi Ishara (Sri Lanka)

Time: 05:00 AM

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Achanta Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das vs David McBeath/Kelly Sibley (England)

Time: 06:45 AM

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Medjugorac Marko/Cote Alicia (Canada)

Time: 07:20 AM

Sanil Shankar Shetty/Madhurika Patkar vs Taucoory Rhikesh/Ho Wan Kau Elodie (Maurituius)

Time: 07:20 AM

Women's Singles Round of 16

Manika Batra vs Tracy Feng (Australia)

Time: 07:55 AM

Madhurika Patkar vs Kelly Sibley (England)

Time: 07:55 AM

Mouma Das vs Tin-Tin Ho (England)

Time: 08:40 AM

Men's Singles Round of 16

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Heming Hu (Australia)

Time: 09:25 AM

Harmeet Desai vs Chee Feng Leong (Malaysia)

Time: 09:25 AM

Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Segun Toriola (Nigeria)

Time: 12:00 Noon

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Jayasingha Buwaneka/Ranasingha Imesh (Sri Lanka)

Time: 1:25 AM

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shankar Shetty vs McCREERY Paul McCreery/Ashley Robinson (Northern Ireland)

Time: 02:05 AM

Women's TT6-10 Singles Group

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Ng Felicity Pickard (England)

Time: 06:10 AM

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Andrea McDonnell (England)

Time: 06:10 AM

WRESTLING:

Women's Freestyle 53 kg Nordic

Babita Kumari vs Samuel Bose (Nigeria) (Starts at 06:30 AM)

Men's Freestyle 57kg

Rahul Aware vs George Ramm (England)

Men's Freestyle 74kg

Sushil Kumar Jevon Belfour (Canada) (After 06:00 AM)

SQUASH:

Men's Doubles Pool F

Vikram Malhotra/Ramit Tandon vs Ernest Jombla/Yusif Mansaray (Sierra Leone)

Time: 07:20 AM

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Saurav Ghosal vs Aifa Azman/Sanjay Singh (Malaysia)

Time: 08:00 AM

Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu vs Amanda Landers-Murphy/Zac Millar (New Zealand).