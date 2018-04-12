Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 8 (April 12)

Gold Coast, April 12: Following is India's schedule on Day 8 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday (April 12).
Here's the schedule of Indian athletes, who will be in action on April 12:
HOCKEY:
Women's semifinals: India vs Australia
Time: 4:45 PM
SHOOTING:
Women's 50m Rifle Prone Finals
Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant
Time: 09:30 AM.
ATHLETICS:
Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m
Purnima Hembram (Beginning 05:35 AM and through the day)
Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round
AV Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh (06:00 AM)
Women's Long Jump Final
Nayana James and Neena Varakil (3:25 PM)
Women's Discus Throw Final
Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (04:10 PM)
BADMINTON
Mixed Doubles Round of 16
Satwik Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Tsai Kristen/Yakura Nyl (Canada)
Time: 6:30 AM
Pranaav Chopra/N Sikki Reddy vs Chrisnanta Danny Bawa/Wong Jia Ying (Singapore) Time: 07:10 AM
Women's Singles Round of 16
Ruthvika Gadee vs Jia Min Yeo (Singapore)
PV Sindhu vs Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen (Australia) (09:10 AM)
Saina Nehwal vs Jessica Li (Isle of Man)
Men's Singles Round of 16
HS Prannoy vs Anthony Joe (Australia)
Kidambi Srikanth vs Niluka Karunaratne
Men's Doubles Round of 16
Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty vs Lubah Aatish/Paul Christopher Jean (Mauritius)
Women's Doubles Round of 16
N Sikki Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa vs Ong Ren-Ne/Wong Jia Ying (Singapore)
TABLE TENNIS
Women's Doubles Round of 16
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Carey Charlotte/Thomas Chloe (Wales)
Time: 05:00 AM
ManikaBatra/Mouma Das vs Kapugeekiyana Hansani/Madurangi Ishara (Sri Lanka)
Time: 05:00 AM
Mixed Doubles Round of 16
Achanta Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das vs David McBeath/Kelly Sibley (England)
Time: 06:45 AM
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra vs Medjugorac Marko/Cote Alicia (Canada)
Time: 07:20 AM
Sanil Shankar Shetty/Madhurika Patkar vs Taucoory Rhikesh/Ho Wan Kau Elodie (Maurituius)
Time: 07:20 AM
Women's Singles Round of 16
Manika Batra vs Tracy Feng (Australia)
Time: 07:55 AM
Madhurika Patkar vs Kelly Sibley (England)
Time: 07:55 AM
Mouma Das vs Tin-Tin Ho (England)
Time: 08:40 AM
Men's Singles Round of 16
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Heming Hu (Australia)
Time: 09:25 AM
Harmeet Desai vs Chee Feng Leong (Malaysia)
Time: 09:25 AM
Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Segun Toriola (Nigeria)
Time: 12:00 Noon
Men's Doubles Round of 16
Achanta Sharath/Sathiyan Gnansekaran vs Jayasingha Buwaneka/Ranasingha Imesh (Sri Lanka)
Time: 1:25 AM
Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shankar Shetty vs McCREERY Paul McCreery/Ashley Robinson (Northern Ireland)
Time: 02:05 AM
Women's TT6-10 Singles Group
Maitreyee Sarkar vs Ng Felicity Pickard (England)
Time: 06:10 AM
Vaishnavi Sutar vs Andrea McDonnell (England)
Time: 06:10 AM
WRESTLING:
Women's Freestyle 53 kg Nordic
Babita Kumari vs Samuel Bose (Nigeria) (Starts at 06:30 AM)
Men's Freestyle 57kg
Rahul Aware vs George Ramm (England)
Men's Freestyle 74kg
Sushil Kumar Jevon Belfour (Canada) (After 06:00 AM)
SQUASH:
Men's Doubles Pool F
Vikram Malhotra/Ramit Tandon vs Ernest Jombla/Yusif Mansaray (Sierra Leone)
Time: 07:20 AM
Mixed Doubles Round of 16
Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Saurav Ghosal vs Aifa Azman/Sanjay Singh (Malaysia)
Time: 08:00 AM
Joshna Chinappa/Harinder Sandhu vs Amanda Landers-Murphy/Zac Millar (New Zealand).
