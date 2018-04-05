Commonwealth Games medals tally

Records will be made and special moments of elation celebrated in the quadrennial event which runs till April 15.

The Games was declared open by the Prince of Wales on behalf of the Head of The Commonwealth, Her Majesty - Queen Elizabeth II - The Queen of England.

The opening ceremony of the event held at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast witnessed a grand spectacle.

The XXI edition of the Commonwealth Games is the biggest-ever in the multi-sport event's history.

As many as 4,500 athletes will vie for the 275 gold medals which are up for the grabs in the 11-day event.

