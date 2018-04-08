Commonwealth Games 2018: India's Schedule, Timing, TV Channel Information for Day 5 (April 9)

Medal Tally

Another high point of the day was a 35-year-old M C Mary Kom advancing to the medal rounds in what is her first and probably last appearance at the Games. India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far.

The Indian athletes would, therefore, aim to start the fifth day on a positive note and bag some more medals for their country in Gold Coast.

Channels: The entire event will be LIVE Telecast by Sony Ten Network and live streamed at SonyLiv App.

DDSports will also telecast the Live Event.

Here's the schedule of Indian athletes, who will be in action on April 9:

Shooting:

Men's Skeet Qualification - Day 2

Sheeraz Sheikh & Smit Singh (4:30 IST)

Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification

Apurvi Chandela & Mehuli Ghosh (6:30 IST)

Boxing:

Men's 52kg Round of 16

Gaurav Solanki vs Akimos Annang Ampiah (8:02 IST)

Men's 60kg Round of 16

Manish Kaushik vs Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander (8:47 IST)

Badminton:

Mixed Team Event Gold Medal Match

India vs Malaysia (13:01 IST)

Table Tennis:

Men's Team Semifinal

India vs Singapore (5:00 IST)

Athletics:

Men's High Jump Qualifying Round - Group A

Tejaswin Shankar (5:50 IST)

Women's 400m Round 1 - Heat 1

Poovamma Raju Machettira (6:00 IST)

Women's 400m Round 1 - Heat 5

Hima Das (6:28 IST)

Men's 400m Semifinal 3

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (15:42 IST)

Men's Shot Put Final

Tejinder Singh (15:55 IST)

Women's 10,000m Final

Loganathan Suriya (16:05 IST)

Swimming:

Men's 200m Backstroke Heat 2

Srihari Nataraj (6:05 IST)

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 6

Virdhawal Khade (6:45 IST)

Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pairs Section A - Round 1

India vs Wales (9:01 IST)

Men's Singles Section A - Round 1

Krishna Xalxo vs Kenya's Cephas Kimwaki Kimani (7:45 IST)

Men's Fours Section B - Round 1

India vs South Africa (12:31 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 1

India vs Fijji (12:31 IST)

Women's Triples Section A - Round 2

India vs Papua New Guinea (15:30 IST)

Men's Singles Section A - Round 2

Krishna Xalxo vs England's Robert Paxton (15:30 IST)