Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu carries India flag at glittering Opening Ceremony in Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games India schedule

As expected the Opening Ceremony put up a grand spectacle for the audiences and the athletes from all 71 participating nations and territories were given a warm reception at the event.

The prestigious multi-sport event's opening ceremony was held at the Carrara Stadium even as rain tried to play a spoilsport but it couldn't deter the enthusiasm of the performers and audiences.

And the loudest, proudest welcome to our host nation... AUSTRALIA! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/78Rs8CjO9a — Commonwealth Games Federation (@thecgf) April 4, 2018

The 227-member strong Indian contingent was led by Olympic Silver Medallist PV Sindhu as she was named the flagbearer. The Prince of Wales declared the XXI Commonwealth Games open on behalf of the Head of The Commonwealth, Her Majesty - Queen Elizabeth II - The Queen of England.

Indian Contingent was placed at 38th position in the parade order. They entered the arena after Brunei (37) to a huge cheer. Australia, being the host nation, will arrive at the last i.e. on 71st position. Scotland, who were the hosts of the previous event would begin the parade.

Commonwealth "more relevant than ever before", said Commonwealth Games Federation President.

"All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent. #GC2018 @GC2018," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

This edition of the Games is the biggest ever in its history. More than 4,500 athletes from 71 nations and territories will be vying for 275 gold medals at the multi-sport event.