Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics & Para Athletics: Indian Track & Field Athletes List, Schedule and Results

By

The track and field events of the Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022 - will start on July 29 with the marathon, but the remaining events will be held from August 2 to August at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England.

India will be sending a 33-member athletics squad led by the country's golden boy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and also a six-member para athletics squad to the CWG 2022. Indian athletes will be competing in 16 disciplines, while the para athletes will compete in 2 events.

The Indian athletics squad includes very well-known names in Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Avinash Sable (steeplechase), Hima Das (sprint), Dutee Chand (sprint), Anu Rani (javelin throw) and Seema Punia (discus throw) to name a few.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Complete List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWGCommonwealth Games 2022: Complete List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

India has won 28 medals including 5 golds so far in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Chopra and Co will look to add to the tally as the country aims for the best ever haul in track & field and overall in Birmingham 2022.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics and Para Athletics Indian athletes list with events, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Indian Athletics and Para Athletics Squad for CWG 2022

Athlete Event
M. Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump
Muhammed Anees Yahiya
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw
DP Manu
Rohit Yadav
Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump
Eldhose Paul
Praveen Chitravel
Tejaswin Shankar Men's High Jump
Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeple Chase
Nitender Rawat Men's Marathon
Noah Nirmal Tom Men's 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Ajmal
Naganathan Pandi
Rajesh Ramesh
Sandeep Kumar Men's 10km Race Walk
Amit Khatri
Devender Kumar Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64
Aneesh Kumar
Devendra Gahlot
Ancy Sojan Women's Long Jump
Manpreet Kaur Women's Shot Put
Sarita Romit Singh Women's Hammer Throw
Manju Bala Singh
Dutee Chand Women's 4x100m Relay
Hima Das
Srabani Nanda
MV Jilna
NS Simi
Jyothi Yarraji Women's 100m Hurdles
Priyanka Goswami Women's 10km Race Walk
Bhawna Jat
Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discuss Throw
Seema Punia
Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw
Shilpa Rani
Santosh Women's Shot Put F55-57
Poonam Sharma
Sharmila
Indian athletes’ CWG 2022 event dates & results

Date Event Athlete(s) Round Session Time in IST Rank Distance/Time
July 30 Men's Marathon Nirender Rawat Final 11:30 AM - 7 PM
August 2 Men's Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar Qualifiying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 2 Men's Long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Qualifiying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 2 Women's Shot Put Manpreet Kaur Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 2 Women's Discuss Throw Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon Final 11:30 PM - 2 AM
August 2 Men's High Jump Tejaswin Shankar Qualifying Group TBC 11:30 PM - 2 AM
August 3 Women's Triple Jump Aishwarya Babu Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 3 Men's High Jump Tejaswin Sankar Final 11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 3 Women's Shot Put Manpreet Kaur Final 11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 3 Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Devender Kumar Final 11 PM - 2:30 AM
Devendra Gahlot
Aneesh Kumar
August 4 Women's Hammer Throw Sarita Romit Singh Qualifying 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
August 4 Women's Hammer Throw Manju Bala Singh Qualifying 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
August 4 Men's Long Jump TBD Final 11 PM - 2:15 AM
August 5 Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan Qualifiying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5 Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji Heats (TBC) 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5 Men's 4x400m Relay Team India Heats 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5 Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5 Men's Javelin Throw DP Manu Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5 Men's Javelin Throw Rohit Yadav Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM
August 5 Men's Triple Jump Abdulla Aboobacker Qualifying Group TBC 11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 5 Men's Triple Jump Eldhose Paul Qualifying Group TBC 11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 5 Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chitravel Qualifying Group TBC 11 PM - 2:30 AM
August 6 Women's 10km Race Walk Priyanka Goswami Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6 Women's 10km Race Walk Bhawna Jat Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6 Women's 4x100m Relay Team India Heats (TBC) 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 6 Women's Shot Put F55-57 Sharmila Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
Santosh
Poonam Sharma
August 6 Women's Hammer Throw TBD Final 11 PM - 2:15 AM
TBD
August 7 Men's Triple Jump TBD Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
TBD
TBD
August 7 Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji (If Qualified) Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7 Men's 10km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7 Men's 10km Race Walk Amit Khatri Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7 Women's Javelin Throw TBD Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
TBD
August 7 Women's 4x100m Relay TBD Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM
August 7 Women's Long Jump TBD Final 11 PM - 2 AM
August 7 Men's Javelin Throw TBD Final 11 PM - 2 AM
TBD
TBD
August 7 Men's 4x400m TBD Final 11 PM - 2 AM
Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be telecast live on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).

Comments

