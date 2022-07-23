Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics & Para Athletics: Indian Track & Field Athletes List, Schedule and Results

India will be sending a 33-member athletics squad led by the country's golden boy javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and also a six-member para athletics squad to the CWG 2022. Indian athletes will be competing in 16 disciplines, while the para athletes will compete in 2 events.

The Indian athletics squad includes very well-known names in Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Avinash Sable (steeplechase), Hima Das (sprint), Dutee Chand (sprint), Anu Rani (javelin throw) and Seema Punia (discus throw) to name a few.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Complete List of Indian Athletes Qualified For Birmingham CWG

India has won 28 medals including 5 golds so far in athletics at the Commonwealth Games. Chopra and Co will look to add to the tally as the country aims for the best ever haul in track & field and overall in Birmingham 2022.

Here is a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Athletics and Para Athletics Indian athletes list with events, schedule, results, telecast and live streaming information:

Indian Athletics and Para Athletics Squad for CWG 2022 Athlete Event M. Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw DP Manu Rohit Yadav Abdulla Aboobacker Men's Triple Jump Eldhose Paul Praveen Chitravel Tejaswin Shankar Men's High Jump Avinash Sable Men's 3000m Steeple Chase Nitender Rawat Men's Marathon Noah Nirmal Tom Men's 4x400m Relay Muhammed Ajmal Naganathan Pandi Rajesh Ramesh Sandeep Kumar Men's 10km Race Walk Amit Khatri Devender Kumar Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Aneesh Kumar Devendra Gahlot Ancy Sojan Women's Long Jump Manpreet Kaur Women's Shot Put Sarita Romit Singh Women's Hammer Throw Manju Bala Singh Dutee Chand Women's 4x100m Relay Hima Das Srabani Nanda MV Jilna NS Simi Jyothi Yarraji Women's 100m Hurdles Priyanka Goswami Women's 10km Race Walk Bhawna Jat Navjeet Dhillon Women's Discuss Throw Seema Punia Annu Rani Women's Javelin Throw Shilpa Rani Santosh Women's Shot Put F55-57 Poonam Sharma Sharmila Indian athletes’ CWG 2022 event dates & results Date Event Athlete(s) Round Session Time in IST Rank Distance/Time July 30 Men's Marathon Nirender Rawat Final 11:30 AM - 7 PM August 2 Men's Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar Qualifiying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 2 Men's Long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Qualifiying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 2 Women's Shot Put Manpreet Kaur Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 2 Women's Discuss Throw Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon Final 11:30 PM - 2 AM August 2 Men's High Jump Tejaswin Shankar Qualifying Group TBC 11:30 PM - 2 AM August 3 Women's Triple Jump Aishwarya Babu Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 3 Men's High Jump Tejaswin Sankar Final 11 PM - 2:30 AM August 3 Women's Shot Put Manpreet Kaur Final 11 PM - 2:30 AM August 3 Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Devender Kumar Final 11 PM - 2:30 AM Devendra Gahlot Aneesh Kumar August 4 Women's Hammer Throw Sarita Romit Singh Qualifying 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM August 4 Women's Hammer Throw Manju Bala Singh Qualifying 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM August 4 Men's Long Jump TBD Final 11 PM - 2:15 AM August 5 Women's Long Jump Ancy Sojan Qualifiying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM August 5 Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji Heats (TBC) 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM August 5 Men's 4x400m Relay Team India Heats 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM August 5 Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM August 5 Men's Javelin Throw DP Manu Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM August 5 Men's Javelin Throw Rohit Yadav Qualifying Group TBC 2:30 PM - 6:45 PM August 5 Men's Triple Jump Abdulla Aboobacker Qualifying Group TBC 11 PM - 2:30 AM August 5 Men's Triple Jump Eldhose Paul Qualifying Group TBC 11 PM - 2:30 AM August 5 Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chitravel Qualifying Group TBC 11 PM - 2:30 AM August 6 Women's 10km Race Walk Priyanka Goswami Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 6 Women's 10km Race Walk Bhawna Jat Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 6 Men's 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 6 Women's 4x100m Relay Team India Heats (TBC) 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 6 Women's Shot Put F55-57 Sharmila Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM Santosh Poonam Sharma August 6 Women's Hammer Throw TBD Final 11 PM - 2:15 AM TBD August 7 Men's Triple Jump TBD Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM TBD TBD August 7 Women's 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji (If Qualified) Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 7 Men's 10km Race Walk Sandeep Kumar Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 7 Men's 10km Race Walk Amit Khatri Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 7 Women's Javelin Throw TBD Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM TBD August 7 Women's 4x100m Relay TBD Final 2:30 PM - 5:45 PM August 7 Women's Long Jump TBD Final 11 PM - 2 AM August 7 Men's Javelin Throw TBD Final 11 PM - 2 AM TBD TBD August 7 Men's 4x400m TBD Final 11 PM - 2 AM Commonwealth Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has the broadcast rights for Commonwealth Games 2022 in India. Select events will be telecast live on either Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4 channels with the live streaming available on Sony LIV app or webstie (subscription required).