Commonwealth Games 2022, Athletics & Para Athletics: Indian Track & Field Athletes List, Schedule and Results

The
track
and
field
events
of
the
Commonwealth
Games
-
Birmingham
2022
-
will
start
on
July
29
with
the
marathon,
but
the
remaining
events
will
be
held
from
August
2
to
August
at
the
Alexander
Stadium
in
Birmingham,
England.
India
will
be
sending
a
33-member
athletics
squad
led
by
the
country's
golden
boy
javelin
thrower
Neeraj
Chopra
and
also
a
six-member
para
athletics
squad
to
the
CWG
2022.
Indian
athletes
will
be
competing
in
16
disciplines,
while
the
para
athletes
will
compete
in
2
events.
The
Indian
athletics
squad
includes
very
well-known
names
in
Murali
Sreeshankar
(long
jump),
Avinash
Sable
(steeplechase),
Hima
Das
(sprint),
Dutee
Chand
(sprint),
Anu
Rani
(javelin
throw)
and
Seema
Punia
(discus
throw)
to
name
a
few.
India
has
won
28
medals
including
5
golds
so
far
in
athletics
at
the
Commonwealth
Games.
Chopra
and
Co
will
look
to
add
to
the
tally
as
the
country
aims
for
the
best
ever
haul
in
track
&
field
and
overall
in
Birmingham
2022.
Here
is
a
look
at
the
Commonwealth
Games
2022
Athletics
and
Para
Athletics
Indian
athletes
list
with
events,
schedule,
results,
telecast
and
live
streaming
information:
Indian
Athletics
and
Para
Athletics
Squad
for
CWG
2022
Athlete
Event
M.
Sreeshankar
Men's
Long
Jump
Muhammed
Anees
Yahiya
Neeraj
Chopra
Men's
Javelin
Throw
DP
Manu
Rohit
Yadav
Abdulla
Aboobacker
Men's
Triple
Jump
Eldhose
Paul
Praveen
Chitravel
Tejaswin
Shankar
Men's
High
Jump
Avinash
Sable
Men's
3000m
Steeple
Chase
Nitender
Rawat
Men's
Marathon
Noah
Nirmal
Tom
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Muhammed
Ajmal
Naganathan
Pandi
Rajesh
Ramesh
Sandeep
Kumar
Men's
10km
Race
Walk
Amit
Khatri
Devender
Kumar
Men's
Discus
Throw
F42-44/F61-64
Aneesh
Kumar
Devendra
Gahlot
Ancy
Sojan
Women's
Long
Jump
Manpreet
Kaur
Women's
Shot
Put
Sarita
Romit
Singh
Women's
Hammer
Throw
Manju
Bala
Singh
Dutee
Chand
Women's
4x100m
Relay
Hima
Das
Srabani
Nanda
MV
Jilna
NS
Simi
Jyothi
Yarraji
Women's
100m
Hurdles
Priyanka
Goswami
Women's
10km
Race
Walk
Bhawna
Jat
Navjeet
Dhillon
Women's
Discuss
Throw
Seema
Punia
Annu
Rani
Women's
Javelin
Throw
Shilpa
Rani
Santosh
Women's
Shot
Put
F55-57
Poonam
Sharma
Sharmila
Indian
athletes’
CWG
2022
event
dates
&
results
Date
Event
Athlete(s)
Round
Session
Time
in
IST
Rank
Distance/Time
July
30
Men's
Marathon
Nirender
Rawat
Final
11:30
AM
-
7
PM
August
2
Men's
Long
Jump
Murali
Sreeshankar
Qualifiying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
2
Men's
Long
Jump
Muhammed
Anees
Yahiya
Qualifiying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
2
Women's
Shot
Put
Manpreet
Kaur
Qualifying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
2
Women's
Discuss
Throw
Seema
Punia,
Navjeet
Dhillon
Final
11:30
PM
-
2
AM
August
2
Men's
High
Jump
Tejaswin
Shankar
Qualifying
Group
TBC
11:30
PM
-
2
AM
August
3
Women's
Triple
Jump
Aishwarya
Babu
Qualifying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
3
Men's
High
Jump
Tejaswin
Sankar
Final
11
PM
-
2:30
AM
August
3
Women's
Shot
Put
Manpreet
Kaur
Final
11
PM
-
2:30
AM
August
3
Discus
Throw
F42-44/F61-64
Devender
Kumar
Final
11
PM
-
2:30
AM
Devendra
Gahlot
Aneesh
Kumar
August
4
Women's
Hammer
Throw
Sarita
Romit
Singh
Qualifying
2:30
PM
-
5:30
PM
August
4
Women's
Hammer
Throw
Manju
Bala
Singh
Qualifying
2:30
PM
-
5:30
PM
August
4
Men's
Long
Jump
TBD
Final
11
PM
-
2:15
AM
August
5
Women's
Long
Jump
Ancy
Sojan
Qualifiying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
6:45
PM
August
5
Women's
100m
Hurdles
Jyothi
Yarraji
Heats
(TBC)
2:30
PM
-
6:45
PM
August
5
Men's
4x400m
Relay
Team
India
Heats
2:30
PM
-
6:45
PM
August
5
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Neeraj
Chopra
Qualifying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
6:45
PM
August
5
Men's
Javelin
Throw
DP
Manu
Qualifying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
6:45
PM
August
5
Men's
Javelin
Throw
Rohit
Yadav
Qualifying
Group
TBC
2:30
PM
-
6:45
PM
August
5
Men's
Triple
Jump
Abdulla
Aboobacker
Qualifying
Group
TBC
11
PM
-
2:30
AM
August
5
Men's
Triple
Jump
Eldhose
Paul
Qualifying
Group
TBC
11
PM
-
2:30
AM
August
5
Men's
Triple
Jump
Praveen
Chitravel
Qualifying
Group
TBC
11
PM
-
2:30
AM
August
6
Women's
10km
Race
Walk
Priyanka
Goswami
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
6
Women's
10km
Race
Walk
Bhawna
Jat
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
6
Men's
3000m
Steeplechase
Avinash
Sable
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
6
Women's
4x100m
Relay
Team
India
Heats
(TBC)
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
6
Women's
Shot
Put
F55-57
Sharmila
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
Santosh
Poonam
Sharma
August
6
Women's
Hammer
Throw
TBD
Final
11
PM
-
2:15
AM
TBD
August
7
Men's
Triple
Jump
TBD
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
TBD
TBD
August
7
Women's
100m
Hurdles
Jyothi
Yarraji
(If
Qualified)
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
7
Men's
10km
Race
Walk
Sandeep
Kumar
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
7
Men's
10km
Race
Walk
Amit
Khatri
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
7
Women's
Javelin
Throw
TBD
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
TBD
August
7
Women's
4x100m
Relay
TBD
Final
2:30
PM
-
5:45
PM
August
7
Women's
Long
Jump
TBD
Final
11
PM
-
2
AM
August
7
Men's
Javelin
Throw
TBD
Final
11
PM
-
2
AM
TBD
TBD
August
7
Men's
4x400m
TBD
Final
11
PM
-
2
AM
Commonwealth
Games
2022
Telecast
&
Live
Streaming
Sony
Pictures
Network
(SPN)
has
the
broadcast
rights
for
Commonwealth
Games
2022
in
India.
Select
events
will
be
telecast
live
on
either
Sony
TEN
1,
Sony
TEN
2,
Sony
TEN
3,
Sony
SIX
and
Sony
TEN
4
channels
with
the
live
streaming
available
on
Sony
LIV
app
or
webstie
(subscription
required).