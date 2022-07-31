Commonwealth Games 2022: India Schedule Day 3 (July 31), Live Streaming, IST Time, TV Channel

They would want to swell that tally on Day 3 of the CWG 2022 on Sunday (July 31) with weightlifting and gymnastics offering India a chance to add a couple of more medals.

The badminton players and boxers will be eager to take one more step close to the medal rounds as many of them have already in Round of 16 and a win will push them to the quarterfinals.

However, the marquee event will be a Group A cricket match between India women team and their Pakistan counterparts.

We all have been in the know of how exciting and hotly contested are the Indo-Pak cricket matches. The last time such a clash on the cricket field had happened during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the UAE with Pakistan emerging a 10-wicket win.

The women’s match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 will take that age-old rivalry to a larger global state and the players will be eager to perform.

So, here is India’s schedule on Sunday (July 31), the Day of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

India’s schedule on July 31 (Time in IST)

Swimming

Men’s 200m Butterfly, Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm).

Gymnastics

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket: India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)

Boxing

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm).

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday).

Hockey (Men): India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm).

Weightlifting: Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm).