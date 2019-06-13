English

McGregor does not deserve a rematch – Khabib

By Opta
Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor in October 2018
Las Vegas, June 13: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has no plans for a rematch with Conor McGregor after his dominant victory in October.

Nurmagomedov overcame McGregor at UFC 229, ending the fight in the fourth round with a rear-naked choke move.

McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts in March, though later backtracked on that decision, with Nurmagomedov having labelled the Irishman as a "jealous wife".

But the possibility of a rematch appears slim, with the undefeated Russian fighter insisting McGregor has no right to take him on as things stand.

"What happened on October 6 is just beginning of my legacy, I'm very excited about my comeback," Nurmagomedov told a news conference at his face off with interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier ahead of their UFC 242 unified bout in September.

"In the last three years, only has one victory in amateur boxing. How does he deserve a rematch?

"He tapped, he begged me, 'Please don't kill me', and he talks about a rematch?

"Tony Ferguson is on the line, guys with a win streak are on the line, not a guy who didn't do nothing in three years. I have a lot of work without him. Right now, I'm focused on September 7."

In April, UFC boss Dana White warned both McGregor and Nurmagomedov over their conduct following an "unacceptable" social media spat.

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
