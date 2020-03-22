Coronavirus: Silver & NBA considering all options amid uncertainty

Silver suspended the NBA last week due to COVID-19, with Utah Jazz pair Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell the first players to contract the virus.

On March 12, Silver said the 2019-20 season would not resume for at least 30 days. Since then, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus, while the Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart and a pair of Los Angeles Lakers players also contracted COVID-19.

With the world struggling to contain the virus, there are widespread financial concerns and Silver – who is unsure when and if the season will return – said: "It's too soon to tell what the economic impact will be.

"We've been analysing multiple scenarios on a daily if not hourly basis and we'll continue to review the financial implications.

"Obviously, it's not a pretty picture but everyone, regardless of what industry they work in, is in the same boat."

Silver added: "We're exploring all options to resume our season if and when it is safe to do so. Nothing is off the table.

"Our focus right now is doing all that we can to support, engage and educate the general public in response to this pandemic.

"We are also making sure that we are prepared to resume the season if and when it becomes safe for all concerned."