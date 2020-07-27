Coronavirus: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship postponed

October 1-4 were due to be the dates for the tournament to take place on the Old Course at St Andrews, the Championship Course at Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

Tournament organisers have decided the European Tour event will not go ahead due to safety concerns, with September 30 to October 3 revealed as the dates for the 2021 competition.

A spokesperson for the Championship Committee said: "This is a real disappointment for ourselves and for all golf lovers, especially those that appreciate links golf.

"Alfred Dunhill has been supporting golf at the Home of Golf and in Scotland for 35 years, initially with the Alfred Dunhill Cup and for the past 19 years with the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"We commend the Scottish Government in their resolute response to the pandemic. We do not wish to undermine their efforts or cause any undue risk to the communities that normally host us. Given the international nature of the event and in particular our large amateur field we felt that this was the prudent decision to take.

"The size and complexity of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, played over three courses with 168 professionals and 168 amateurs, makes it very difficult to stage safely within the current guidelines given the uncertainties we are all facing.

"Regrettably, therefore, we have decided to postpone the 20th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to 2021, but very much look forward to returning next year."