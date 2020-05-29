English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Boston Marathon cancelled and will be held as virtual event

By Patric Ridge
Boston Marathon cancelled and will be held as virtual event
Boston Marathon cancelled and will be held as virtual event

New York, May 29: The 2020 Boston Marathon has been cancelled for the first time in its history, as event organisers confirmed the event would be held virtually.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race – initially due to take place on April 20 – was postponed until September 14.

However, with Boston mayor Martin Walsh having now cancelled the event, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) has confirmed it will be held as a virtual contest in its 124th year.

"Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters," said Tom Grilk, chief executive of the B.A.A.

"While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon."

A B.A.A. statement confirmed all participants who were registered for the race will be offered a refund of their entry fee, while they will also be given the chance to participate in the virtual alternative.

The route can be run any time during the week of September 7-14, with participants required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within six hours.

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue