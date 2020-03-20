English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Crucible blow as snooker's World Championship falls victim to crisis

By John Skilbeck
Judd Trump - cropped
Judd Trump

Sheffield, March 20: Snooker's World Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and could now be played in July or August.

The tournament, which has been staged at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, since 1977, becomes the latest sporting event to fall by the wayside.

It had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, with its qualifying event taking place from April 8-15.

England's Judd Trump is the reigning world champion.

In a statement confirming the postponement, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said: "WST intends to host the final stages at the Crucible on rescheduled dates in July or August."

WST chairman Barry Hearn said: "These are tough times for everyone but we are determined to get through it.

"Fans around the world – as well as the 144 players involved – are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible.

"Snooker players are self-employed, they need opportunities to earn prize money so we have a responsibility to them. We are currently exploring the potential to stage tournaments behind closed doors to keep the circuit alive, with more details to follow next week.

"Live televised coverage of the biggest sporting events can be an inspiration to people around the world in these challenging times, so it is important that we strive to find solutions for our tournaments."

More SNOOKER News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue