Coronavirus: How sportspersons are using the unexpected break to be with their families

Indian sportspersons including some chess players plan to use the time to train and also be with their families.

For some of the chess players in the country, the break provides an opportunity to rest and train.

The legendary Viswanathan Anand's return to India has been put on hold over the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is expected to "wait and watch" with regard to his travel plans. Anand would also be busy with his commentary stint for a website for the FIDE Candidates tournament beginning in Russia on Tuesday (March 17).

Commentary to keep Anand busy after COVID-19 restrictions

Meanwhile, India's No.4 chess player B Adhiban, who is back here after playing three back-to-back tournaments, is happy that he would be getting a break.

"I'm a bit tired after playing back-to-back tournaments. First I want to take rest and be at home with my family. Then I'll train. I needed a break but I didn't expect to be for two-three months! "Apart from training, I will be playing online tournaments," he added.

The Indian women's No.2 Dronavalli Harika, who recently participated in the FIDE Women's GP Series event in Lausanne, Switzerland, is back in the country and wants to use the break to train.

"Yeah, it'll be a break and I'll use this time for to work on chess and train myself. The (chess) Olympiad will be the next major event," said Harika.

Meanwhile, the 13-year old D Gukesh, the world's second youngest Grandmaster ever, said with all tournaments till April-end being cancelled, the focus will be on training.

"Just concentrating on training at the moment and see how things progress. Once things settle down, have to re-plan everything," Gukesh said.

The country's top paddlers -- A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan -- both residents of Chennai, will look to use the time to train.

As he plotted his way to title, Sharath wondered if he had made mistake of his life

While Sharath said he would wait till things calm down, Sathiyan said he planed to practice and also enjoy time with the family.

"Yes.. training at home and I think it's a good window to spend time with family, eat mom's food, train at home centre and improve on skills and fitness," the 27-year old was quoted as saying in PTI news agency.