English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: Mark Cuban wants 'White House protocol' before reopening Mavs facility

By Liam Blackburn

New York, May 13: Mark Cuban will only reopen the Dallas Mavericks' facility when his players can be tested as frequently as White House officials are.

The NBA was suspended in dramatic fashion back in March when it emerged Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time, the Mavericks were playing the Denver Nuggets, and Cuban learned of the suspension while sat courtside during the game, with his stunned reaction going viral.

However, the NBA is now considering plans to restart the 2019-20 regular season, which was close to a conclusion, with a report on Tuesday suggesting players will be polled for their views.

The NBA has permitted practice facilities to reopen, provided they operate in states that have relaxed stay-at-home rulings, yet Cuban has insisted the Mavs' complex will remain closed regardless of directives from Texas officials.

To reopen it, Dallas' owner wants his players to have access to the level of testing US president Donald Trump and his senior advisors are afforded.

"I'll use the White House protocol," Cuban told The Athletic.

"The way the White House protects the president and vice-president is the way that I want to protect our players and employees, you know?

"We'll just try to just copy what they do as a means of knowing when the time is right. As of now, for all we know, for all we've been informed, anyways, they're testing everybody. And they test their top people on a daily basis.

"And so they have access to the best science, the best information, and so it just makes sense to me that we just copy them."

Asked whether he was optimistic if such testing would be available "in a month, two months", Cuban added: "Yes, absolutely.

"I just trust American exceptionalism, entrepreneurialism spirit and capitalism. You know, we'll figure out a way because we have to."

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 3:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue