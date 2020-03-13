English
Coronavirus: NBA season won't resume for at least 30 days – Silver

By Dejan Kalinic
Adam Silver

New York, March 13: The NBA season will not resume for at least 30 days, commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday (March 12).

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus and the NBA announced on Wednesday (March 11) it was suspending its season.

Silver said the suspension would last at least a month due to coronavirus, which has killed 4,983 people around the world.

NBA suspends season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

"What we determined today is that this hiatus will be most likely at least 30 days," he told TNT.

"We don't know enough to be more specific than that, but we wanted to give direction to our players and teams and to our fans that this is going to be roughly at least a month."

Silver said there was a possibility the rest of the NBA campaign and the playoffs would be cancelled.

"Of course it's possible," he said.

"I just don't know more at this point."

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:10 [IST]
