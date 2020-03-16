English
Coronavirus: NBA star Stephen Curry encourages social distancing

By Peter Hanson
Stephen Curry

Los Angeles, March 16: Stephen Curry has joined the growing list of prominent sports stars encouraging people to practice social distancing in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The NBA suspended the league on Wednesday (March 11) as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the global sporting calendar.

Latest figures show 3,802 confirmed cases in the United States, with 69 having died from the virus.

Golden State Warriors star Curry posted a video message on Twitter imploring everyone to do their bit to avoid mass gatherings where possible.

"What's up everybody? I know this time is pretty hectic and crazy and there's a lot of uncertainty out there," he said.

"I just wanna take the time to encourage everyone to practice social distancing to the best of their abilities. I know people are in a lot of different situations and there are different demands from person to person.

"But as best we can [let's] practice social distancing so we can get rid of the spread of this virus as soon as possible, flatten the curve.

"Make sure you stay six feet away from people, wash your hands when you go inside, outside as much as you can with water and soap and we can all come together collectively to stop the spread of this virus.

"Everybody [can] do their part. I'm doing mine, I'm at home, me and my family are enjoying family time.

"But as best you can social distance yourself and we can flatten the curve and get rid of this virus as soon as possible."

Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
