Coronavirus: Knicks owner Dolan tests positive for COVID-19

By Dejan Kalinic

New York, March 29: New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA team announced on Saturday (March 28).

Dolan, the 64-year-old who also owns the New York Rangers, is "experiencing little to no symptoms".

In a statement, the Knicks said: "The Madison Square Garden Company executive chairman and chief executive officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus.

"He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms.

"He continues to oversee business operations."

There have been more than 660,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, including over 30,800 deaths.

It has brought sport to a standstill, with the NBA and NHL seasons suspended earlier this month.

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
