Coronavirus: PDC launches 32-night Home Tour to entertain sports-starved fans

By Peter Hanson
Peter Wright
Sports fans starved of live action can tune in to 32 consecutive nights of darts thanks to the launch of the PDC Home Tour.

London, April 15: The PDC has launched a 32-night competition in which the world's best darts players will compete from their own homes.

Fans starved of live sports as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to tune in to top-level darts with players competing via video calls in the PDC Home Tour, the first-ever home-staged event.

The PDC said in a statement that all tour card holders have been granted an opportunity to feature. The nightly format will see four players face one another once in a best-of-nine legs format with a winner crowned each night.

After the conclusion of the initial 32 nights of the league phase, the 32 group winners will advance to the second phase of the competition.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said: "Firstly, I would like to thank all our incredible NHS staff who continue to save lives in the most difficult circumstances, we all owe an immense amount of gratitude to our key workers.

"It gives me great excitement that we are able to deliver live darts to fans in these unprecedented times.

"We've spent the last few weeks planning and looking at what is possible, and I'm delighted to be able to present a concept which gives all tour card holders the opportunity to take part.

"The PDC Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sport to fans, showcasing the talent and unique characters of our players to both existing and new audiences.

"The event will also give players a chance to play competitive darts in this down period in preparation for the return to normal action, whenever that may be."

The PDC announced the new format following the success of its 'Darts At Home' in which Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting were among nine players to feature in a mini-league format on the body's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with the sporting calendar. In the United Kingdom, the Premier League has been suspended since last month, while Wimbledon and The Open were both cancelled.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
