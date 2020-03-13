English
Coronavirus: PGA Tour cancels The Players Championship, stops play for three weeks

By Dejan Kalinic
The Players Championship

Texas, March 13: The PGA Tour has cancelled The Players Championship and all events through the Texas Open in early April due to coronavirus fears.

The Players Championship, Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship and Texas Open have been cancelled, the organisation said in a statement.

It comes after it announced earlier on Thursday (March 12) it planned to play those tournaments behind closed doors.

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of The Players Championship," a statement read.

"We have also decided to cancel all PGA Tour events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process.

"We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavouring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.

"But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

It means the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is the Masters, due to start on April 9.

There have been more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 4,973 deaths.

The United States has had 1,725 cases and 41 deaths.

Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
