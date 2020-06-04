Coronavirus: UFC set to hold event on Fight Island on June 27, says Dana White

Amid travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC is planning to set up a location to host international fights.

White detailed just how much work had gone into the idea, which he hopes will help mixed martial arts grow even further.

"Let me tell you about Fight Island. Fight Island is so f****** expensive and so f****** crazy and almost impossible to pull off," he told Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew on the Talk The Talk series on YouTube.

"You are talking about planes flying people in and the restrictions and you have to quarantine people. It's f****** insane to even be trying to do this but I promise you we will do it and we will pull it off.

"I believe in doing this it's going to help grow the sport immensely and financially. In many different ways it is going to help build the sport. I know we can do it. Let me tell you how hard it is and how crazy the whole thing has been.

The 🌎 will take notice.



We're three days from #UFC250 - LIVE on ESPN+ PPV 🏆 pic.twitter.com/srVwAIWpGw — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2020

"While people have been laying in their f****** pools and enjoying the pandemic, I’ve been over here smoking my executive staff, burning these guys out. It's been crazy."

White initially said the first event on Fight Island would be held on July 25, before correcting himself.

"I made a mistake earlier when I told you about Fight Island. The first fight on Fight Island is probably around June 27 not July," he said.

UFC has continued despite COVID-19, holding five events without fans since March.