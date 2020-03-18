Coronavirus: US PGA Championship postponed, PGA Tour off until at least May

TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California, was due to host the major starting on May 14, but the tournament has been postponed with officials hoping it will be held later in the year.

San Francisco residents were ordered to "shelter-in-place" on Tuesday (March 17) in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved," PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This is a reflection of a thoughtful process. We are and have been working in concert with commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.

"We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the City of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."

The 2020 PGA Championship has been postponed.https://t.co/hnOHbKTeTb — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) March 17, 2020

It comes less than a week after the Masters, due to be held from April 9-12, was also postponed.

The PGA Tour has decided to cancel four other tournaments – the RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and AT&T Byron Nelson.

It means the season will resume on May 21 at the earliest.

The U.S. Open is due to start on June 18 and the United States Golf Association is "currently holding the dates" as scheduled.

The coronavirus has killed more than 7,900 people worldwide, with 102 deaths in the United States.