Coronavirus in sport: What the experts say about Tokyo 2020 fate

Thomas Bach (IOC President)

"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organisations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games.

"The cancellation is not on the agenda. We're committed to the success of these Games.

Sebastian Coe (World Athletics chief)

"Anything is possible at the moment. But I think the position that sport has certainly taken, and it was certainly the temperature of the room in the conversation I had the other day with the IOC and our other federations, is that nobody is saying we'll be going to the Games come what may.

"But it isn't a decision that has to be made at this moment."

Katerina Stefanidi (Olympic pole vault champion)

"The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family's health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months.

""We all want Tokyo to happen but what's the Plan B if it doesn't happen? Knowing about a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I would not take if I knew there was also the possibility of a Plan B."

Race Imboden (world champion fencer)

"Starting to feel a little worried about how the Olympic Games are being treated in respect to the athletes. We keep being told the Olympic Games are happening.

"Starting to realise it's more important to have the games go on than the athletes be prepared or mentally healthy."