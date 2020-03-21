English
Coronavirus in sport: What the experts say about Tokyo 2020 fate

By
Tokyo 2020
Doubts grow over whether the 2020 Tokyo Games will go head.

Bengaluru, March 21: The deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed more than 10,000 casualties all over the world has taken a heavy toll on the international sports calendar with most of the events either getting postponed indefinitely or being cancelled.

Despite the rhetoric from the Games organisers, doubts still persist as to whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled from July 24 to August 9, will go ahead as per the plan.

As the raging debate on whether the Games should be held or not continues, with AFP news agency inputs, myKhel.com looks at what the some of the big names who matter in the realm of Olympics are saying about the fate of the quadrennial extravaganza.

Thomas Bach (IOC President)

Thomas Bach (IOC President)

"Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organisations or professional leagues in that we are four-and-a-half months away from the Games.

"The cancellation is not on the agenda. We're committed to the success of these Games.

Sebastian Coe (World Athletics chief)

Sebastian Coe (World Athletics chief)

"Anything is possible at the moment. But I think the position that sport has certainly taken, and it was certainly the temperature of the room in the conversation I had the other day with the IOC and our other federations, is that nobody is saying we'll be going to the Games come what may.

"But it isn't a decision that has to be made at this moment."

Katerina Stefanidi (Olympic pole vault champion)

Katerina Stefanidi (Olympic pole vault champion)

"The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family's health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months.

""We all want Tokyo to happen but what's the Plan B if it doesn't happen? Knowing about a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I would not take if I knew there was also the possibility of a Plan B."

Race Imboden (world champion fencer)

Race Imboden (world champion fencer)

"Starting to feel a little worried about how the Olympic Games are being treated in respect to the athletes. We keep being told the Olympic Games are happening.

"Starting to realise it's more important to have the games go on than the athletes be prepared or mentally healthy."

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
