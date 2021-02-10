Curry keeps up red-hot streak as Warriors scorch Spurs, Embiid fires 76ers past Kings

The star point guard dropped 32 points, netting four of his 10 three-point attempts to tie his career-best stretch of scoring four or more buckets from downtown in 12 straight NBA games.

The in-form Curry is averaging 37.4 points from his past five games and he recorded 15 more points than any other player at AT&T Center to send the Warriors to 13-12.

Rudy Gay was the game's next highest point-scorer, coming off the bench to get 17 for the Spurs, who remain ahead of the Warriors in the Western Conference, but fall to 14-11.

Embiid and supporting cast fire 76ers past Kings

Joel Embiid posted a 25-point, 17-rebound, double-double and Seth Curry and Tobias Harris also powered up as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 119-111.

This was Embiid's 12th game this season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds – only three other players in the NBA have delivered more – while he also grabbed a season-high six assists.

Joel Embiid joined Bradley Beal as the only players this season to score 25+ PTS in a quarter. pic.twitter.com/uh6fMPGAwp — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 5, 2021

Damian Lillard put up 36 points as the Portland Trail Blazers made a scorching start in their 106-97 win over the Orlando Magic.

After Portland opened up a 31-19 first-quarter lead, Carmelo Anthony added 23 points to get Portland over the line as the Magic fell short despite Nikola Vucevic's double-double (27 points, 15 rebounds).

Congrats to @carmeloanthony of the @trailblazers for moving up to 12th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/Dr4g4g86ho — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2021

Utah Jazz improved their record to an NBA-best 20-5 with a fifth straight win as Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points to down the Boston Celtics 122-108.

Rudy Gobert excelled in a supporting role with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Jaylen Brown's 33 points proved to be not enough for the Celtics.

Jerami Grant equalled his career-best with 32 points as the Detroit Pistons battled past Brooklyn Nets 122-111. The Pistons took a 12-point first-quarter lead and held on for the win despite the Nets' Kyrie Irving (27) and James Harden (24) combining for 51 points.

Josh Hart produced a 20-point, 17-assist double-double as the New Orleans Pelicans blew away the Houston Rockets 130-101, while Brandon Ingram (22) and Zion Williamson (20) also hit the 20-point mark.

Josh Hart scores 20 PTS and grabs a career-high 17 REB to lead the @PelicansNBA 4th straight win. Brandon Ingram: 22 PTS, 3 3PM

Zion Williamson: 20 PTS, 7 AST

Lonzo Ball: 15 PTS, 3 3PM

John Wall: 25 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/KIzi9vpkul — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2021

Rough outing for Randle

Julius Randle was just four-of-18 from the field for 12 points in almost 37 minutes in the New York Knicks' loss to the Miami Heat.

Butler leads the way for Heat

The Heat made it three straight wins in a close-fought 98-96 contest against the Knicks. Jimmy Butler led the way with 26 points and Kelly Olynyk dropped in six three-pointers on his way to notching 20 points.

Tuesday's results

Detroit Pistons 122-111 Brooklyn Nets Miami Heat 98-96 New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans 130-101 Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors 114-91 San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers 119-111 Sacramento Kings Utah Jazz 122-108 Boston Celtics Portland Trail Blazers 106-97 Orlando Magic

Bucks at Suns

The 16-8 Milwaukee Bucks will seek to make it six straight victories against another in-form side, the 14-9 Phoenix Suns.