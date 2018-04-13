CWG 2018: Bajrang Punia bags gold in 65kg freestyle wrestling

Punia put it across Wales' Charig Kane with a stunning 10-0 verdict. In fact, the Indian did not even take one full period to secure the gold, racing to a big lead and won the bout by technical superiority.

It complete dominance by the Indian in just over a minute's play. He Overpowered his opponent with ease and Charig even got a cut inside his mouth as he sought medical attention.

Later, Pooja Dhanda settled for silver in the women's 57kg freestyle after losing to Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria. India's Mausam Khatri too settled for silver in the 97kg freestyle wrestling after she was overpowered completely by Martin Erasmus of South Africa.

However, India's Divya Karan lost to Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu in the women's 68kg freestyle wrestling semifinals. However, Divya got some consolation winning the bronze. She defeated Sherin Sultana in the bronze medal bout in a strong show of superiority. The Indian won with ease in just 36 seconds.

This was India's third wrestling gold in this CWG after Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware took the yellow metal on Thursday (April 12).

Young Rahul Aware was the first Indian wrestler to stand on top of the podium on the day. Aware outmuscled Canada's Steven Takahashi 15-7 to win the gold medal in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling.

There were some moments when Takahashi matched Aware, especially in the second round when he managed to flip the Indian over his shoulders.

But Aware soon regained his ground and raced to an eight-point lead and from thereon it was just a matter of time.

This is the first CWG medal for Aware, 26, who in 2011 won gold at the Commonwealth Championships and an Asian Championships bronze