CWG 2018: Manoj Kumar advances to pre-quarterfinals in 69kg boxing

Several times, the Nigerian made his presence felt inside of the ring but the more experience Manoj Kumar held his own to emerge the winner.

ALSO READ: CHANU BAGS GOLD | INDIA SCHEDULE AT CWG

The 31-year-old is not a big name in the Indian boxing scenario that has been dominated by the likes of Akhil Kumar, Vijender and MC Mary Kom. But he falls into the category of a quite achiever, and his brightest moment under the light came when he won the gold medal in the New Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010.

To go with that gold, Manoj has also won two bronze in Asian Boxing Championship in 2007 and 2013. But of late, Manoj has been struggling to get onto the podium.

Manoj Kumar could not reach the medal rounds during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, bowing out in the quarterfinals. Similarly, he was knocked out in the first round at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

But his ambition to bag for the country in multi-nation events remained undiminished despite those setbacks. Ahead of the Gold Coast Games, Manoj rejected a chance to turn pro like his compatriot Vijender and stepped up his preparations for the CWG.

"The preparation is on right track. I have been working on fine-tuning my technique, especially the attack part. My foot movement is now faster which can help me cancel an opponent's move as quickly as possible.

"The boxing team will leave early for Gold Coast to acclimatise to the conditions. I will look to better my quarter-final appearance at the Glasgow CWG. I am confident of securing a medal this time," Manoj was quoted as saying by the Times of India ahead of the Games.

Now, he has taken the first step.