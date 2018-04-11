CWG 2018: Mary Kom storms into final but Sarita Devi crashes out

It was a battle of veterans as 35-year-old Mary Kom took on the 39-year-old Dilrukshi.

Mary Kom, also a sitting Rajya Sabha MP in India, prevailed 5-0 in a dull contest where clean punches were few and far.

Despite the height advantage Koddithuwak struggled to connect for most part.

She picked up pace in the final three minutes but Mary Kom drew from her own well of experience to thwart her.

The five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Kom is competing in her maiden Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast.

"It was difficult in the sense that this girl would just not come to me. I had to be careful because she was perhaps waiting for me to let my guard down," Mary Kom said after the bout.

But L Sarita Devi crashed out in the quarterfinals of the 60kg category against Australia's Anja Stridsman.

Vikas Krishan entered the semifinals of the 75kg division beating Benny Muziyo of Zambia with ease. Vikas faced little trouble en route his 5-0 win.

India's Gaurav Solanki too convincingly beat his Papua New Guinea opponent Keama 5-0 in men's 52kg boxing category to enter the semifinal. Solanki assured India at least a bronze medal in the category -- the seventh assured boxing medal for India.

On Tuesday, Boxers Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar assured India at least a medal each as they reached the semifinals of their respective weights categories.

The day started with Amit Panghal defeating Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the men's light flyweight (49 kilogram) category and Naman outplaying Samoa's Frank Masoe by a unanimous 5-0 verdict in the heavyweight (91kg) division.

Later in the day, in men's 56kg category, Hussamuddin overpowered Muilenga Everisto of Zambia in a unanimous 5-0 verdict while Manoj defeated Australia's Terry Nickolas 4-1 in the 69 kg category. Satish also won his bout with a split 4-1 decision in +91kg quarterfinals bout.