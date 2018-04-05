CWG 2018: PM Modi congratulates Chanu, Gururaja for medals

ALSO READ: India's full schedule, timing and TV channel information at Gold Coast | Mirabai Chanu lifts first gold for India | Lifter Gururaja claims silver, opens India's CWG medal account

Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India’s first Gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements: PM @narendramodi @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/XHyFh8blVw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 5, 2018

"Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for winning India's first gold at the #GC2018 games and breaking three CWG records. India is delighted by these achievements," he tweeted. In another tweet, he congratulated Gururaja for bagging India's first medal, a silver, in the Games.

Proud of you P Gururaja! Congratulations for the Silver medal in the Men’s 56 kg Weightlifting event and bagging India’s first medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 @GC2018 pic.twitter.com/9a2aS3Hx1c — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 5, 2018

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also expressed happiness at the strong performance of the country's contingent on the opening day of prestigious competition, the Commonwealth Games and said that the medal count will only go up in the coming days.

A record-smashing Chanu and a perseverant Gururaja claimed gold and silver respectively as weightlifters lived up to to the pre-event hype and delivered opening day medals for India. "I want to congratulate Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja for giving India the medals on the opening day. I am sure the other athletes in the Indian contingent will do their best and win more medals in the coming days," IOA President Narinder Batra said.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said: "It is just the beginning in the Games and our athletes are doing very well. We won a gold and a silver today and the medal count will only go up from here."

Indian contingent's Chef-de-Mission Vikram Sisodiya said a "good beginning has been made and the country's medal tally will swell further as the Games progress". India, one of the powerhouses of the Commonwealth Games, is being represented by 218 athletes this time in Gold Coast. The country had won 64 medals (15 gold, 30 silver, 19 bronze) in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.