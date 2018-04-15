CWG 2018, TT: Manika-Sathiyan claim mixed doubles bronze, Sharath settles for bronze in singles

Batra and Sathiyan defeated the compatriot senior duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 11-6, 11-2, 11-4 to claim the honours in the bronze medal play-off. This was Batra's fourth medal of the Games. She had earlier won a historic women's singles gold and was also a part of the top-finishing women's team.

TT stars shine again!



Many congratulations 🎉 to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & Manika Batra for winning a 🥉in an all-Indian mixed doubles TT event! With this, they have delivered the 7th medal in #GC2018TableTennis and India's 60th in #GC2018 so far! #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/X31UrB7dat — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 15, 2018

In women's doubles, she won a silver with Mouma Das. Meanwhile, Sharath Kamal clinched his third medal of the Games by winning a bronze in men's singles after beating Samuel Walker of England 4-1 (11-7 11-9 9-11 11-6 12-10). He was part of the gold-winning men's team event and also clinched a silver in men's doubles with Sathiyan.

A 10-member Indian table tennis team secured 8 (3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze) medals in these Games, which turned out to be the best-ever medal haul in the history of the Games. Batra said she hoped "to stay together as a mixed pair (with Sathiyan) and play together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics".

"We've been playing our very best but there are not many tournaments for mixed pairs. We've been training in Portugal trying out different pairs. This is our first medal as a mixed doubles combination," she said.

Manika Batra has been the phenomenal in these Games; Wins her 4th #GC2018 medal:

Gold: Women's Singles

Gold: Women's Team

Silver: Women's Doubles (with Maula Das)

Bronze: Mixed Doubles (with Sathiyan). Proud of you girl. More power to you #GC2018TableTennis pic.twitter.com/QXyAcKIsPc — India@Sports (@India_AllSports) April 15, 2018

Sathiyan said a bronze medal each should be awarded to both semifinalists in table tennis, just like in some other sports. "You start off with a round 64 and you end up here in the most terrible and impossible match. You've reached the semifinals and you can't do that without winning matches," he said.

On beating his senior doubles partner Sharath, Sathiyan said, "It was very hard mentally to play against my teammate. We would have been happier if we had been playing in a gold medal match because at least you both get a medal."