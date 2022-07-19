CWG 2022: Expect India-Pakistan match to be sold out: Birmingham Games CEO Ian Reid

Commonwealth Games 2022 Cricket: Schedule, Teams, Full Squads, Points Table, TV Channel & Live Streaming Info

Indo-Pak rivalry on the field has always been one of the most-watched and fan favourite and once again organisers confirmed that the Indo-Pak women's match has grabbed the attention of the locals.

With as many as 1.2 million tickets being sold for the Commonwealth Games set to get underway on July 28, the CWG organisers told PTI that the Indo-Pak match is expected to be one of the most-popular events.

The Indian womens cricket team and neighbours Pakistan are in the same group. While the semifinals and finals have already been taken, a sell out crowd is expected at the Indo-Pak match.

Speaking to PTI, Birmingham Games CEO Ian Reid said, "I am a big cricket fan myself. India are in the same group as Pakistan so that has really caught the interest here in Birmingham. It is an iconic venue, your men's team recently played here over the last few weeks. So it would certainly be one of the highlights of the Games," Reid said.

"The semifinals and final tickets have already been sold out probably with the expectation that India and England will be there. India and Pakistan will be close to capacity. We will see an uptick in sale of tickets much closer to the event. So I expect that India-Pakistan game to be sold out soon," added Reid.

More than 5000 athletes is set to take part in the upcoming Games which will be the biggest sporting event in the UK since the London Olympics in 2012.

"We have sold 1.2 million tickets for the event. We expect that number to go up as we get closer to the Games. So by far the biggest sporting event in the UK since London 2012. "We will have about 45000 volunteers and paid staff working on the event. It is a huge event for the region and the city," Reid added.

All 72 Commonwealth members have confirmed their participation in the multi sporting event. India has named a 322-strong contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

Source: Inputs from PTI