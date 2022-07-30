CWG 2022: Sehwag trolled after congratulating Hima Das for winning gold

A video of the Indian sprinter set the internet ablaze. The misleading video involving the sprinter had several, including former cricketer Virender Sehwag, entangled in a web of misinformation. Trending on social media site Twitter, the video attracted 3000 likes and more than 6000 retweets.

The video was uploaded on Twitter from a handle called 'Pegasus', with a line on top claiming "Hima Das wins 400m Gold in CWG at Birmingham".

The clipping was from the U-20 World Athletics Championship in Tampere, Finland in 2018 when the athlete from Assam became the first Indian to win the championship.

Sehwag was one of the victims of the misleading video as he wrongly tweeted that the sprint star has won gold in 400m event at the Commonwealth Games, only to delete it after the goof-up was brought to his notice. But the former cricketer was brutally trolled by fans.

The former Indian cricketer's now-deleted tweet read: "What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Himas Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai."

The track and field competitions are scheduled to take place at the Alexander Stadium from August 2. Hima is scheduled to contest in the 200m race, which will take place on August 4. The semi-finals and final of the event will take place on August 5 an 6 respectively.

The Birmingham Games got underway on Thursday (June 28th) with a dazzling opening ceremony. The action got underway on Friday (July 29th) and on Saturday (July 30th), India won their first medal.

Sanket Sargar opened India’s medal tally with silver in the 55kg snatch in weightlifting. Just hours later, India won the second medal, with P Gururaj winning bronze in the men’s 61kgs in weightlifting.