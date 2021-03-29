Dahmen breaks through for maiden PGA Tour title

Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), March 29: Joel Dahmen celebrated a breakthrough victory on the PGA Tour after winning the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
American Dahmen earned his first title with a one-stroke triumph in the Dominican Republic on Sunday (March 28).
The 33-year-old – who had missed six of his last seven cuts – carded a second-round 70 to finish 12 under overall at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana.
"I was on cruise control today. It's really hard to win golf tournaments," said Dahmen. "I knew it was hard, but I can't believe how hard it actually is. I was in control, I felt like I was doing — my body was just doing other things. Thankfully I had a couple good up-and-downs there on 16 and 17, and I don't know how I tapped in that two- or three-footer there, but thankfully it went in."
Local hope Rafael Campos (71) agonisingly dropped down into a tie for second place, alongside surging American Sam Ryder (67).
Campos lipped out a birdie putt on the 18th green to miss a playoff by one stroke.
ALL the feels @CoralesChamp! @Joel_Dahmen is officially a PGA TOUR winner.pic.twitter.com/aFDfUm3xqx— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2021
Graeme McDowell – the 2019 champion – posted a final-round 69 to earn a share of fourth position, two shots behind Dahmen.
Defending champion Hudson Swafford (70) and his bid for back-to-back crowns saw him finish three strokes off the pace in a tie for sixth.
