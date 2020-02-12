English
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic 'ready' to return against Sacramento Kings

By Sacha Pisani
Luka Doncic has missed the past seven games with an ankle injury
Luka Doncic has missed the past seven games with an ankle injury

Dallas, February 12: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic said he is ready to return from an ankle sprain against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday (February 12).

Doncic has missed the past seven games with an ankle injury that has proved troublesome this NBA season.

However, reigning Rookie of the Year and All-Star Doncic is set to make his comeback midweek.

"I'm ready," Doncic, who also hurt his ankle in December, told reporters. "I'm just excited to be back out there and play basketball."

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his second NBA season.

The Mavericks are seventh in the Western Conference with a 32-22 record.

Read more about: dallas mavericks nba basketball
Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020

