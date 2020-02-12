Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic 'ready' to return against Sacramento Kings

Doncic has missed the past seven games with an ankle injury that has proved troublesome this NBA season.

However, reigning Rookie of the Year and All-Star Doncic is set to make his comeback midweek.

"I'm ready," Doncic, who also hurt his ankle in December, told reporters. "I'm just excited to be back out there and play basketball."

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his second NBA season.

The Mavericks are seventh in the Western Conference with a 32-22 record.