Coronavirus: Mavs owner Cuban has 'no idea' when NBA will resume

Cuban recently stated in an interview with Dallas television station WFAA that he hoped the season would restart in the middle of May.

But he said on Wednesday that it is impossible to know when there will be NBA action again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I have no idea," Cuban told ESPN's Get Up. "I mean, the only thing I know is that we're going to put safety first and we're not going to take any chances.

"We're not going to do anything that risks the health of our players, our fans, our staff, the whole organisation. So right now, I really don't have anything new to say."

He added: "All the experts have got to say it'll be absolutely safe. We cannot put anything ahead of the health and safety of our players and staff; that's it.

"It's such a moving target, and nobody really has specifics. I mean, I haven't had any conversations where anybody has even discussed an actual date at this point."

Cuban revealed playing matches with no fans could be an option.

"It sounds great to me, and I'll tell you why: America needs sports," he said. "We need something to root for; we need something to be excited about.

"Everybody in North Texas wants a reason to have the Mavs back on, and to get excited and to cheer together - even if there's not any fans, just being able to watch on television and get excited and yell at the TV and high-five people again.

"We just need that. And so I'm all for it. Whatever we can make happen, I'm pro doing it."