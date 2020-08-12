Lillard honoured to join Chamberlain after 61-point performance

The guard starred as he went nine-of-17 from three-point range in a 134-131 win over the Dallas Mavericks that lifted Portland into eighth in the Western Conference.

He became just the second player to have three 60-plus point games in a single season, joining the great Wilt Chamberlain.

Lillard, 30, was delighted to join Chamberlain on that mark after his incredible performance.

"First of all, I'm happy to be in that type of company, that's an honour," he told reporters.

"I'm also happy that two of the three came in a winning effort and tonight couldn't have been better timing for that type of game.

"It's a pleasure and an honour to be in company with Wilt and hopefully it can continue."

Career-high tying 61 POINTS

9 3PM, 18-18 FTM

1st back-to-back 50-point games in POR history@Dame_Lillard ERUPTS AGAIN, leading the @trailblazers into sole possession of the West's #8 seed! pic.twitter.com/xPxA40Xcwl — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2020

After leading the Trail Blazers to victory, Lillard screamed out: "Put some respect on my f****** name."

Lillard, who is averaging 29.8 points, eight assists and 4.3 rebounds this season, said that was a message to his critics.

"There was just a bunch of people on that opposite side, that press row area, those are the people who usually have something to say or put out whatever they put out so it was just in that direction," he said.