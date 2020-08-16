English
UFC 252: White doubts Cormier retirement after Miocic defeat

By Peter Thompson

Las Vegas, August 16: Dana White does not believe we have seen the last of Daniel Cormier in the Octagon after his defeat to Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 252.

Cormier confirmed his retirement after losing the heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday (August 15), Miocic securing a unanimous 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 points decision.

The 41-year-old American said he was unable to see out of his left eye after being "poked" by Miocic in what he described as a "very sad" end to his MMA career.

UFC president White suspects Cormier will have a change of heart over his decision to quit.

"I just think Cormier, the way that guy is, the competitor that he is - he says, 'I'm not going out like that.' I don't know, that's my prediction," White said of the former two-division UFC champion.

White added on Twitter: "Thanks for everything @dc_mma I look forward to seeing what the future holds for you."

Cormier was reportedly taken to hospital to get his eye examined but White says the injury cannot be used as an excuse for his defeat in the trilogy battle.

"There were two eye pokes, they both got poked in the eye," said the UFC boss.

"And Cormier, that eye was hurt before the poke. We got a big group text that goes on and I was like, 'There's something wrong with Cormier's eye' and he got poked after that.

"That didn't help. But they both got poked - you can't use that as an excuse."

Story first published: Sunday, August 16, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
