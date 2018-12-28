English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Darts: Van Gerwen, Anderson through to quarters

By Opta
Van Gerwen-cropped
Van Gerwan

London, December 28: World number one Michael van Gerwen booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship after outlasting Adrian Lewis.

Dutch top seed Van Gerwen held off two-time champion Lewis 4-1 at Alexandra Palace to progress to the last eight on Thursday.

A routine victory appeared to be on the cards for Van Gerwen, who opened a 2-0 lead before failing to close out the third set.

That opened the door for Lewis as the 16th seed capitalised by reducing the deficit and taking a 2-1 lead on legs in the fourth set before Van Gerwen responded and eventually clinched victory.

Earlier in the evening, another two-time champion, Gary Anderson, came through an enthralling encounter with Chris Dobey.

Despite his opponent hitting 15 180s — two more than the Scot — and boasting a better three-dart average, Anderson emerged as a 4-3 victor, having initially fallen two sets down.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue