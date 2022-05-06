Dayane Cardoso, Liam Harrison, Gustavo Balart find spots in ONE’s top-fives

Dayane "Day Monster" Cardoso became the #3-ranked women's strawweight contender after an impressive debut against Ayaka "Zombie" Miura.

Throughout the bout, the Brazilian defended the Japanese judoka's constant attempts for her patented scarf-hold Americana. Cardoso scored the TKO win 56 seconds into the second round after Miura injured her right shoulder.

Meanwhile, Liam "Hitman" Harrison is now the #5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender after a remarkable come-from-behind win against "The Elbow Zombie" Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

The British fighter had his back against the wall after Muangthai scored two knockdowns in the first round. But the Leeds striker ended the fight in the same round by scoring three straight knockdowns.

That performance earned Harrison a US$100,000 performance bonus and a shot against ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Finally, Gustavo Balart became the #4-ranked strawweight contender after a unanimous decision win over former ONE Strawweight World Champion Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta, who slid to number five. Hiroba Minowa, on the other hand, went up to number three.

There were more shakeups in the strawweight division after Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks unseated Bokang "Little Giant" Masunyane as the top-ranked contender.

An independent panel composed of sports media professionals and combat sports experts determines ONE's official athlete rankings after every event. They rank the athletes based on their most recent performance, win-loss record, and quality of competition.

More shakeups in the rankings are sure to happen after ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on Friday, 20 May. In the main event, Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jimmy Vienot.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will also put the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against Joseph Lasiri.

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will also commence. It features #1-ranked contender Jonathan "The General" Haggerty and current division champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon to name two of the top eight men competing in the tourney.

Source: Media Release