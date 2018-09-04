DeChambeau wins second straight FedEx Cup play-off event

DeChambeau, who rose to the top of the FedEx Cup standings with a win last week in New Jersey, further distanced himself from the pack with another success – his third of the year.

A third-round eight-under 63 helped DeChambeau get back into contention. He fired a four-under 67 on Monday to win by two shots at 16 under. The American will discover his Ryder Cup fate on Tuesday when Jim Furyk makes his captain's picks.

Englishman Justin Rose birdied four of his last six holes to finish second at 14 under. He shot a three-under 68 on Monday (September 3) with seven birdies and four bogeys.

Cameron Smith, who returned to form last week, continued his fine play with a third-place finish at 13 under. He capped four straight rounds in the 60s with a two-under 69.

United States Ryder Cup hopeful Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan tied for fourth at 12 under. Finau joined Dustin Johnson as the only players with double-digit top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour.

Johnson led a group tied for seventh at 11 under. He shot a final-round seven-under 64 to remain number one in the world with Brooks Koepka breathing down his neck.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bubba Watson, Emiliano Grillo and third-round leader Abraham Ancer all finished tied with Johnson at 11 under.

Phil Mickelson, Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton were among the players tied for 12th at 10 under. All four will be playing in France for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Tiger Woods shot an even-par 71 to finish tied for 24th at seven under. He declined to speak with media after his round, but is still a prime candidate to earn a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup.