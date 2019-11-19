Deepa Malik recalls her journey to 2016 Paralymic feat

"I was training for javelin all along and winning an Asian medal for the second time in 2014 in Incheon, Korea, I was world No 2 in category 53 for javelin," Malik said.

Speaking during the launch of a course titled 'The Edge' by International Institute of Sports Management, Malik recalled how she had to acquaint herself with a new skill in a short period of time before the Paralympics in 2016. "At that point of time, I was happy that going to win a medal in javelin and suddenly in 2015 when the final event list came out, my category has shot-put instead of javelin," she said.

"I had 11 months to prepare for Paralympics with a new sport, new skills, new coaching and reinventing my body to be able to handle another equipment, which is 4 kg," she said, narrating how she clinched the silver medal in shot-put.

Malik, who has already opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, said she was aiming to create a record in sea swimming and was hurt not to be part of the recently concluded World Championships for para-athletes.

Meanwhile, former India Hockey captain Viren Rasquinha also spoke about how he overcame failures in his playing days in the presence of former India spinner Nilesh Kulkarni.