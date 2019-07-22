English

Thailand Open International Boxing: Deepak, Manisha, Ashish Kumar win as 7 Indian boxers reach quarterfinals

By
Deepak

New Delhi, July 22: Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak (49kg) and Asian Championships bronze medallist Manisha Moun (57kg) put up flawless performances on Monday (July 22) as a total of 7 Indian boxers reached the quarter-finals of Thailand Open International Boxing going on in Bangkok.

Joining Deepak and Manisha were Strandja Cup gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Asian Championships silver medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg), and India Open silver medallist Brijesh Yadav (81kg).

In women's 75kg, Bhagyabati Kachari has already reached the quarters after receiving a first-round bye in a field of 10 boxers.

Deepak hardly broke a sweat against Morrocan Said Mortaji and notched up a commanding 5-0 win to book his place in the quarters. In 75kg, Ashish Kumar was made to work harder by local hope Aphisit Khankhokkruea as he was declared the winner by a split verdict of 4-1.

After winning her opening bout narrowly against Thailand's Panpatchara Somnuek, Manisha rebounded strongly to secure a unanimous 5-0 win over Sri Lanka's Sajeewani Srimali advance to the last-eight.

Earlier, Nikhat Zareen was superb in her first bout against Australia's Tasmyn Benny whom she beat 5-0. Manju Rani was equally impressive and dominated Chantilath Daomayuly of Laos 5-0 while Brijesh Yadav sailed past Croatia's Matej Uremovic 5-0.

37 countries and 247 boxers have participated in this tournament to test themselves against some of the world's best ahead of the World Championships later in the year. 5 women's pugilists and 6 men's pugilists from India will be vying for medals at this tournament that will continue till July 27.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 22:29 [IST]
