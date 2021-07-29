Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das Pre-quarterfinal Schedule: Date, Time, Opponent, TV Channel and Live Streaming Info

Das, who had finished 35th in the ranking round, defeated Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng 6-4 in the 1/32 Eliminator before he showed nerves of steel to edge out the legendary Korean in a one-arrow shoot-off in the 1/16 Eliminator in the men's individual event.

Meanwhile, his wife and world number one Deepika eased past Bhutan's Bhu Karna 6-0 in the 1/32 eliminations round and followed it with a 6-4 win over USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez to reach the Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminator Round on Wednesday (July 28).

Now, the Archery couple will take to the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo for the individual 1/8 Eliminators and quite likely the quarter-finals, semi-final and the medal rounds.

Here myKhel takes a look at the date, timings, telecast information, next match and opponents for Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das in their upcoming Olympics Archery matches:

When is Deepika and Atanu Das' next match in Tokyo Olympics?

While Deepika is set for action on Friday (July 30) in women's individual event, her husband Atanu Das will be in action on Saturday (July 31) in the men's individual event.

What time is Deepika Kumari's pre-quarterfinal? (Time in IST)

Deepika's 1/8 Elimiinator starts at 6 AM and if she gets through the pre-quarters, her quarterfinal is scheduled to start at 11.30 AM with the semi-final, bronze medal and gold medal matches scheduled to start at 12.15 PM, 1 PM and 1.15 PM respectively.

Who is Deepika Kumari's next opponent in Tokyo Olympics?

Deepika will face Russian Olympic Committee's Ksenia Perova in 1/8 Eliminator. If she beats the Russian, Deepika could face either the first seeded South Korean An San or Japan's Ren Hayakawa in the quarterfinal.

And in the semi-finals (if she progresses), Deepika could face the winner of the 1/8 Eliminator between USA's Mackenzie Brown and Chinese Taipei's Lin Chia-en or the winner of 1/8 Eliminator between France's Lisa Barbelin and Alejandra Valencia of Mexico.

What time is Atanu Das' pre-quarterfinal? (Time in IST)

Atanu Das' 1/8 Eliminator is set to start at 7.18 AM and if he gets through the pre-quarters, his quarterfinal is scheduled to start at 2 PM with the semi-final, bronze medal and gold matches set to start at 12.30 PM, 1 PM and 1.15 PM respectively.

Who is Atanu Das' next opponent in Tokyo Olympics?

The Indian archer faces Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the 1/8 Eliminator. And if he progresses, Das could face either China's Li Jialun or Kazaksthan's Ilfat Abdullin in the quarterfinals.

And if Das advances further, he could face the winner of 1/8 Eliminator between Austrlia's Taylor Worth and Turkey's Mete Gazoz or the winner of the all-American 1/8 Eliminator between Brady Ellison and Jacob Wukie in the semi-finals.

How to watch Tokyo 2020 Archery events in India?

Sony Sports Network - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 and Sony SIX - will telecast the Games in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the events as well. And you could also myKhel.com for live updates of the events.