Defending champs India all set for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

Bengaluru, October 26: The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2017 will take place in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from Friday to Sunday (October 27-29). Mongolia will host the second edition of the most important 3x3 competition for national teams in Asia and - for the first time - Oceania.

The inaugural edition was held in Doha, Qatar on May 15-16 back in 2013. This will be the first time ever that Mongolia hosts a FIBA 3x3 official event. The Indian women's team are entering the tournament with high hopes as they are the defending champions of the first edition of this tournament.

Team India (Women):

1. Shireen Vijay Limayee

2. Raspreet Sidhu

3. Jeena Palanilkumkalayil Skaria

4. Gia Merlin Varghese

The women's team are in Pool D alongside Kyrgyzstan and New Zealand. They play their first match against Kyrgyzstan at on Friday (October 27) and the second match against New Zealand later on the same day.

Team India (Men):

1. Ravi Bharadwaj

2. Anil Kumar Bukankere Krishne Gowda

3. Gurvinder Singh Gill

4. Jeevanantham Pandi

The men's team are in the qualifying draw along with Lebanon and Chinese Taipei. They play their first match against Chinese Taipei early morning on Friday (October 27) and the second match against Lebanon at later on the same day.

In the first FIBA Asia 3x3 championship for men and women held at Doha in 2013, the Indian women's team had clinched gold, while Geethu Anna Jose was selected as member of the dream team, All Star team of Women. Meanwhile, the men's team had reached the quarter-final stage.