Delhi crowned champions in table soccer nationals

Chhattisgarh finished second while Maharashtra brough up the last spot on the podium in the event held under the aegis of FTSI, which is a non-profit organisation registered under specified norms of the Government of India.

The FTSI represents the sport of table soccer in India and defends its interests in its relations with national and international sport authorities and institutions.

In its relations with media and sponsors, the FTSI puts forward sports ethics and fair play.

The FTSI is co-ordinating the development of each state level member Associations. It also provides full support to grow the sport in children at an early age and polishing up of the skills, in this sport.

Table soccer was also part of the recently held Delhi Olympic Games 2018 held in the national capital.

(With FTSI inputs)