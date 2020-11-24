DeMarcus Cousins reportedly agrees to deal with Rockets

Hit by injuries in recent years, the four-time All-Star will try to revive his career in Houston, ESPN reported on Monday (November 23).

Cousins, 30, has played just 78 regular-season and eight playoff games since the start of 2017-18 following numerous injuries.

The center ruptured his left Achilles in early 2018 while with the New Orleans Pelicans before joining the Golden State Warriors later that year.

Cousins tore his left quadriceps late in the 2018-19 season, but did return as the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

He signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers last year, but tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in August and was waived in February 2020.

The Lakers went on to win the NBA championship last month.

Cousins has averaged 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the regular season during an NBA career that started with the Sacramento Kings in 2010.

Houston have made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, but are seemingly set for a rebuild with James Harden and Russell Westbrook reportedly seeking trades.