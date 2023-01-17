Demetrious Johnson Talks ONE Fight Night 6 After Commentary Gig

"Mighty Mouse" was on hand to provide some insight on the blockbuster card at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event saw Chingiz Allazov shocking the world in the headliner by dropping ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Singha Mawynn three times to claim the belt with a second-round knockout.

Johnson showed that his talents extend beyond the Circle on 14 January, as he shared commentary duties with regulars Mitch Chilson and Rich Franklin.

"Oh, it was great. I know Mitch and Rich Franklin. We trained together in the past, and those guys are all knowledgeable, and I loved it," he said.

Though jaw-dropping, Allazov's World Title win wasn't the American legend's highlight of the night. That came when Aung La N Sang's finished Gilberto Galvao in the first round - to the delight of everyone in attendance.

"It was amazing. Major fights from start to finish. The Aung La fight was amazing, just the crowd. I think the crowd's energy was more amazing than the fight itself, in my personal opinion," Johnson said.

Another spectacle that raised eyebrows at ONE Fight Night 6 was the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship battle between reigning king Mikey Musumeci and an ultra-tough Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Bayanduuren refused to give up the bout, even as his leg was twisted to impossible angles by the American champion, leaving viewers in eye-covering awe.

The flyweight MMA king gave special mention to the challenger for his incredible grit while also praising the new featherweight kickboxing titleholder for his show-stopping performance.

"The Mikey Musumeci fight - Gantumur's resilience; his flexibility in his leg. That was absolutely amazing. And then that final fight against Chingiz versus Superbon. Chingiz blew the roof off tonight," Johnson said.

Though not competing on the card, "Mighty Mouse's" name was still mentioned inside the Circle on Saturday. After retaining his belt, Musumeci renewed his previous callout of Johnson.

The 36-year-old says he is interested in a submission grappling showdown with his compatriot but made it clear that he would put up less of a fight than Bayanduuren if he were to find himself in a similar position as the Mongolian.

"Yeah, I'm probably going to grapple with Mikey Musumeci. I mean, he's a wizard. I think, with me, we grappled before we even grappled in the Circle. I told him, I was like, 'Dude, once you grab my legs, I'm tapping,' because I am not going to play that game and test my flexibility," Johnson said.

"I've had tears in my LCL and MCL before just fighting in mixed martial arts because my knees are pretty tight. So yeah, I'm totally down to do that. But I'm going to tap extremely fast. I don't have the resilience that Gantumur has with my knees."

Source: Media Release