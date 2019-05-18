Wilder ready for 'judgement day' after war of words with Breazeale

The unbeaten Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line against his American compatriot on Saturday and tipped the scales at 15 stone and nine pounds.

Wilder has faced criticism in the build-up to the fight for reiterating a desire to kill in the ring, comments that led to the WBC confirming they will hold a hearing.

There was another tirade launched at Breazeale – who registered 18 stone and two pounds on the scales – at a tense news conference on Thursday, but Wilder insisted 24 hours later that the time for talking was over.

"There's nothing more that needs to be said for tomorrow is judgement day," he said.

"When we get in the ring we're both going to see red and this is what makes a great fight.

"Our words that we speak, our actions that we're going to display in the ring this is what makes great fights, don't you all want great fights?"

Wilder last fought in a contentious draw against Tyson Fury in December and he is expecting another explosive showdown.

"Oh man, this is going to be a blowout," added Wilder.

"At this point of time in my career I want to show everything. I'm going to look the part and be the part as I always do.

"I'm just happy to be part of the heavyweight division. It's so exciting right now, it's on fire right now and I can't wait for Saturday night."