WBC president confirms Fury could be next for Wilder

Posted By: OPTA
London, August 7: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says a fight with Tyson Fury would appear to be next for Deontay Wilder.

Fury will step into the ring with Francesco Pianeta a week on Saturday (August 18) after beating Sefer Seferi in his first bout for 32 months in June.

Sulaiman confirmed former world heavyweight champion Fury could get a chance to take Wilder's WBC belt from him after Anthony Joshua signed up for a fight with WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin on September 22.

"It seems that Wilder will fight Tyson Fury next," Sulaiman told Sky Sports. "We are waiting for an official sanction request from the promoter."

Sulaiman is hopeful that terms can be agreed for a potential unification showdown between Joshua and Wilder can be agreed for April 13 next year.

"The WBC has done everything possible to see this great fight happen," Sulaiman said.

"I will be thrilled to see it happen, which is a must as that is what the fans of the world want."

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
