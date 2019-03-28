English

Booker makes NBA history with 50-point display

By Opta
Devin Booker
Devin Booker went off against the Washington Wizards, posting 50 points for the second successive game in the Phoenix Suns' loss.

LA, March 28: Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 50-point games.

Booker went off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, posting 50 points for the second successive game in Phoenix's 124-121 loss.

The 22-year-old guard made history after scoring 59 in the Suns' 125-92 defeat against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Booker also set a personal and franchise record in the process midweek.

However, Phoenix have gone 0-3 in each of Booker's career 50-point games, making him the first player in NBA history to lose the first three games in which he scored 50 points.

The Suns own the second-worst record in the league behind only the New York Knicks at 17-59 and have six regular-season games remaining.

Meanwhile, Booker has 109 points in his last two outings.

    Thursday, March 28, 2019, 10:50 [IST]
