Booker makes NBA history with 50-point display

Booker went off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, posting 50 points for the second successive game in Phoenix's 124-121 loss.

The 22-year-old guard made history after scoring 59 in the Suns' 125-92 defeat against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Booker also set a personal and franchise record in the process midweek.

However, Phoenix have gone 0-3 in each of Booker's career 50-point games, making him the first player in NBA history to lose the first three games in which he scored 50 points.

The Suns own the second-worst record in the league behind only the New York Knicks at 17-59 and have six regular-season games remaining.

Meanwhile, Booker has 109 points in his last two outings.