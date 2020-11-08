Haney dominates Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title, eyes Lopez

Florida, November 8: Devin Haney dominated Yuriorkis Gamboa to defend his WBC lightweight title with a unanimous-decision win on Saturday (November 7).
The unbeaten American improved to 25-0, defending his crown with an impressive performance in Florida.
Haney was untroubled by Gamboa (30-4), the judges scoring it 120-107, 120-107 and 118-109.
After his win, Haney said he was eyeing a bout against Teofimo Lopez, who beat Vasyl Lomachenko last month to hold the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles.
"There's a lot of big fights in the lightweight decision," the 21-year-old told DAZN.
"Teofimo Lopez is the one with the rest of the belts so that's the main fight that I want to make happen."
Gervonta Davis, the WBA lightweight title holder who knocked Gamboa out in December last year, posted a laughing emoji on Twitter after Haney's win.
