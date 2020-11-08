English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Haney dominates Gamboa to retain WBC lightweight title, eyes Lopez

By Dejan Kalinic

Florida, November 8: Devin Haney dominated Yuriorkis Gamboa to defend his WBC lightweight title with a unanimous-decision win on Saturday (November 7).

The unbeaten American improved to 25-0, defending his crown with an impressive performance in Florida.

Haney was untroubled by Gamboa (30-4), the judges scoring it 120-107, 120-107 and 118-109.

After his win, Haney said he was eyeing a bout against Teofimo Lopez, who beat Vasyl Lomachenko last month to hold the IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight titles.

"There's a lot of big fights in the lightweight decision," the 21-year-old told DAZN.

"Teofimo Lopez is the one with the rest of the belts so that's the main fight that I want to make happen."

Gervonta Davis, the WBA lightweight title holder who knocked Gamboa out in December last year, posted a laughing emoji on Twitter after Haney's win.

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: PSG 3 - 0 REN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing wbc wba ibf wbo florida
Story first published: Sunday, November 8, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More