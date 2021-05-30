Haney holds off Linares to defend lightweight title

Las Vegas, May 30: Devin Haney survived a late flurry from veteran Jorge Linares to successfully defend his WBC lightweight title, winning by unanimous decision Saturday (May 29) in Las Vegas.
The 22-year-old Californian had little trouble through the first nine rounds against the former three-division world champion before Linares did some damage late.
A hard right in the 10th round left Haney (26-0) wobbly and the effects appeared to carry over into the 11th as Linares (47-6) tried in vain to win it with one punch.
Haney was able to hold on through 12 rounds, though, winning 116-112 on two judges' scorecards and 115-113 on the other.
#AndStill 👑@Realdevinhaney beats @JorgeLinares on points to retain his WBC World Lightweight crown in Las Vegas! 👊 #HaneyLinares— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 30, 2021
📝 [116-112 x2, 115-113] pic.twitter.com/0exaqk2lDx
It was the first time in 53 career fights that Linares lost a decision, the 35-year-old Venezuelan's previous defeats all coming by knockout.
Haney's win could set up a unification showdown with Teofimo Lopez, should the 16-0 IBF, WBO, WBA and The Ring lightweight champion defeat George Kambosos Jr. next month.
"I want to make the biggest fights happen," Haney told DAZN after the fight. "If Teofimo Lopez is next, let's do it."
On Saturday's undercard, Chantelle Cameron defended her WBC light-welterweight strap with a fifth-round TKO of former world champion Melissa Hernandez.
