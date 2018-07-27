Whyte v Parker: When is the fight? Where is it? Who fights on the undercard?

While Whyte is knocking on the door for a world-title fight, climbing up the rankings with seven straight wins, Parker is a former champion with a point to prove. Defeat is a setback neither can afford, particularly with potential showdowns against either Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder potentially in the pipeline.

The contest headlines a card that also includes two other intriguing heavyweight bouts, an appearance from an undefeated world champion and a plethora of up-and-coming names.

Here is all you need to know about the main event ahead of this weekend's bout in London.

When is the fight?

Saturday, July 28

Where is the fight?

O2 Arena, London

What time is the fight?

22:00 local time (21:00 GMT, 17:00 ET, (July 29, 02:30 IST))

What's at stake?

No major titles, but that does not reduce the importance of the headline act. Whyte has worked hard to get himself in the position to challenge for a belt, while Parker is a former world champion looking to quickly climb back to the summit. Both know a win at the weekend pushes them to the front of the queue - the loser, however, slips back into the background.

Who is on the undercard?

It is all about the heavyweights, as former Whyte foe Dereck Chisora faces Carlos Takam, plus Nick Webb faces David Allen in an eliminator for the British title. There are also outings for prospects Conor Benn, Joshua Buatsi and Anthony Fowler, while Katie Taylor defends her IBF and WBA lightweight belts against Kimberly Connor.

Kell Brook had also been due to appear as the chief supporting act, but injury has forced the former world champion to pull out of his clash with Brandon Cook. Sam Eggington initially stepped in to replace Brook, only to pick up an injury in sparring.

What is Whyte's record?

23-1, 17 KOs.

His solitary loss came against IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua in December 2015, when the British and Commonwealth belts were on the line in a grudge match.

Whyte's last three fights

Lucas Browne - WON KO (March 2018)

Robert Helenius - WON POINTS (October 2017)

Malcolm Tann - WON TKO (August 2017)

What is Parker's record?

24-1, 18 KOs.

Just like his opponent, Parker's only defeat came against Joshua. He lost his WBO belt in the process but did become the first fighter to take the Englishman the full 12 rounds, albeit the scorecards were one-sided in his opponent's favour.

Parker's last three fights

Anthony Joshua - LOST POINTS (July 2018)

Hughie Fury - WON POINTS (September 2017)

Razvan Cojanu WON POINTS (May 2017)